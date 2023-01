THE PROBLEM IS WHAT THE CCP INSTILLED AREN’T THE VALUES OF A CONFIDENT CULTURE: American Mom Who Praised China Gets Flak.

They’re the values of a totalitarian culture. National socialism (which is what China is) always sounds confident. But it’s rotted at the center.

Our culture has reason to be confident, we just have to pierce through the international socialist overculture holding us down. And we can do it with Freedom. Come join the counterculture. We’re fighting back.