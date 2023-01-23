January 23, 2023

THIS IS MORONIC, SINCE “GUN VIOLENCE” IS MOSTLY A PHENOMENON OF GANGS IN SELECT DEMOCRAT-RULED CITIES: Pediatricians are giving out free gun locks to approach the gun violence epidemic as a public health crisis. And it’s a behavior problem, not a “public health” problem. Gun accidents involving children happen, but they’re a tiny fraction of the “violence” deaths, which gun locks do nothing about.

Given the public health and medical professions’ patent incompetence in dealing with actual epidemics, let’s take a pass on giving them a role in addressing things outside their limited professional competence. Though I suppose handing out useless-but-harmless gun locks is better than normal by recent standards.