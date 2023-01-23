January 23, 2023

WHY DO LEFTIST EDUCRATS HATE ASIANS SO MUCH? 17 Northern Virginia Schools Withheld Merit Awards From Mostly Asian Students As Gov Calls For Legislation. “About 75% of semifinalists for the National Merit award that were not notified were Asian students, the Fairfax County Times reported.”

Can I call ’em, or can I call ’em?. To be fair, it was an easy prediction.

UPDATE: From the comments: “Are we supposed to believe that 17 schools decided upon this course of action independently? It was obviously coordinated from a central entity. What is that central entity?”