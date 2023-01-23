January 23, 2023

NO, THE ONES AIMED AT DEMOCRATS ARE FAKE: Not all special counsel investigations are created equally.

Special counsels Robert Hur and Jack Smith have been tasked with investigating President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, respectively, for their mishandling of classified documents.

Although the Nov. 2 discovery of Biden’s first batch of classified documents had not been publicly reported when the Trump special counsel was announced on Nov. 18, the Department of Justice had been briefed. So Attorney General Merrick Garland knew then that if he appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump, he would be pressured into appointing one for Biden when the news eventually broke. Considering he’d already taken the extraordinary step of ordering an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago to retrieve “sensitive” material, his failure to appoint a Biden special counsel for the same offense would have been impossible to defend.

However, we’re quickly learning that not all special counsel investigations are created equally. The differences between these two investigations could not be more glaring.

By tailoring the scopes of the two special counsels to serve the DOJ’s purposes, Garland accomplished three objectives: he satisfied public calls for equal treatment under the law, he minimized Biden’s potential legal jeopardy, and he provided the DOJ with a ready excuse to withhold document requests from House GOP lawmakers.

Compared to the wide scope of the Trump special counsel investigation, the scope of the Biden investigation is far narrower. Robert Hur is tasked with investigating the “possible unauthorized removal and retention” of the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center and his Delaware residence. And although Hunter Biden had unfettered access to at least one of these locations and is alleged to have engaged in a lucrative influence peddling scheme from which his father, the “big guy,” may have benefited financially, he is not mentioned in the appointment letter, and thus remains out of the special counsel’s reach.

On the other hand, Jack Smith is authorized to investigate Trump’s “efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power” and the “certification of the Electoral College vote,” the classified documents that were held at Mar-a-Lago, his potential obstruction of the government’s efforts to retrieve the documents, and any matters that arise directly from the investigation. Obstruction of justice will be the likely focus of this special counsel.

In addition to the disparity between the scopes of the two special counsels, there are Grand Canyon-sized differences in the DOJ’s treatment of the cases.