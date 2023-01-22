January 22, 2023
AND IF HE WERE, JOY BABBLER THINKS HE SHOULD BE SHUNNED FROM PUBLIC LIFE: Joy Behar Falsely Claims the DA Prosecuting Alec Baldwin is a Republican.
These women don’t think. They’re somewhere between amoeba and Pavlov’s dogs.
