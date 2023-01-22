«

January 22, 2023

AT LEAST TRYING TO DO GOOD:  CBP is Working Hard to Keep Drugs out of U.S. Communities.

Look, people, I think individuals should decide on this stuff. But I don’t want the US to be a subordinate narco state to Mexico! Do you?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:26 am
