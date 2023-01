SLOW JOE’S LAST YEAR IN THE SENATE WAS 2008:

So some of those improperly stored classified documents have been floating around for a long time.

UPDATE: From the comments: “And it’s the day after January 20th of his second year in office. Very convenient, though if they couldn’t swindle two terms for Johnson, the chances of Harris pulling it off are microscopic…”

And “Landslide Lyndon” was a much better politician than Kackling Kamala.

ANOTHER UPDATE: More here.