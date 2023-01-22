January 22, 2023

REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Murder rates already soaring in six cities. “Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minneapolis, the Las Vegas area, Washington, D.C. and Nashville all had more homicides or murders to start 2023 than during the same time last year.”

And last year wasn’t great. But wait, there’s a solution: “Experts advocated for reducing violent crime through strategic investments in community resources.”

Or, you know, put the violent criminals in jail and keep them there. Just spitballing here.