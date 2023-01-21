January 21, 2023

THEY’RE FEELING PRESSURE, AND SHOULD BE: TVA creates independent panel to review rolling blackouts before Christmas.

Multiple factors contributed to TVA’s struggles on Dec. 23 and 24, some of which are still being identified. Two that could impact the utility’s reliability going forward are:

Increased demand due to population growth and electrification in the Tennessee Valley.

Increased weather extremes in both summer and winter due to climate change.

Prior to the storm, TVA had planned to run all of its power plants to meet the increase in demand from heating systems because of the cold. In the early hours of Dec. 23, however, just as the the storm was beginning, TVA lost one of its largest electricity generators, the Cumberland Fossil Plant, located in Stewart County. During the winter storm, TVA also struggled to keep some of its backup natural gas plants and its largest gas plant in East Tennessee, John Sevier, running consistently.

TVA experienced the highest single day of demand in its history on Dec. 23 as the winter storm overtook the region and sent temperatures into single digits and in some areas, below zero. With the demand for electricity so high and the supply limited, TVA said it went through its 50-step emergency plan to preserve the grid, and for the first time ever reached the last step: implementing rolling blackouts.