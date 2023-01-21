January 21, 2023

NO, THEY WON’T DO IT. THEY CAN TRY, BUT IT WILL EAT ITSELF: How Sheila Jackson Lee’s “white supremacy” bill will work.

I’m not saying they won’t pass it, but the chances of imposing the incoherent mess on the majority of this country are still zero. They always confuse words for reality. so they’ll race trying to band words, and the country will laugh at them and escape through their fingers. it will work as well as their “Covid forever” push did. Chaos, sure they’ll cause chaos. But not triumph.