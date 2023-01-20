January 20, 2023

OH, THERE’S A SHOCK: Anita Dunn was behind the decision to keep the classified documents story from the press. “If you’re not familiar with Dunn, she was the person behind the war on Fox News during the Obama administration. She’s been in and out of the White House since the start of the Biden administration. She helped come up with the phrase ‘ultra MAGA’ and I strongly suspect she’s the person behind Biden’s border strategy PR, i.e. refusing to admit there’s a crisis and always referring to the situation as a ‘challenge.'”

So a moron, then.