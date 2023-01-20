January 20, 2023

THE LAMENTATIONS OF THE PUNDITS: “Just two weeks ago, Democrats were chortling over chaos in the G.O.P., convinced that far-right Republican control of the House would help them in 2024. Then they experienced the exquisite torture that comes with the slow release of politically damaging information, in this case the acknowledgment of classified documents found in Mr. Biden’s former offices and Wilmington home. Now he’s fully in the barrel — targeted by powerful congressional committees, aggressive reporters looking for scoops and a methodical new special counsel, Robert Hur, to match Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating Mr. Trump.”

Jonathan Alter’s still spinning, though, trying to explain that of course Biden’s document scandal is nothing like Trump’s documents.