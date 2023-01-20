January 20, 2023

NOTHING WRONG WITH IT THAT A MOAB WOULDN’T FIX: “Davos itself is like a military zone, where you have limited access and everything is cordoned off.”

But that’s their plan for all of us — limited access and everything cordoned off. Plus:

The globalization project is nothing if not a recipe for entanglement, and Davos prescribes more of it. Yet central planning by the elites may have caused at least some of the instability we are in the midst of. The men of Davos cannot pretend to stand outside the system, in which they were the leading actors, as if they had nothing to do with anything; that the polycritical world was just an unfortunate event they encountered along the road, for which they bear no responsibility. They should consider, if only hypothetically, whether they are part of the problem. Perhaps Elon Musk, the billionaire who is not going to the WEF meeting, hit the nail upon the head. The danger isn’t that the world won’t hand control over to the Elect in time, but that the saviors of the planet will get in over their heads and create more monsters than they slay.

Chaos Umpire sits, and by decision more embroils the fray by which he reigns.

UPDATE: WEF/Davos presents the glass bubble where you and the bugs you eat will live in the future prepared for you.