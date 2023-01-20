«
»

January 20, 2023

MSM’S SANTOS OBSESSION EXPLAINED: If you are wondering why the Mainstream Media is so fixated on a guy like George Santos, who otherwise would just be another face in the crowd, Issues & Insights explains everything.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 11:27 am
