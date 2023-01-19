TRACKS AND A GUN DO NOT A TANK MAKE:

That is correct, this is not a tank. This is a self-propelled artillery piece, which if it gets shot at by a tank, will die. https://t.co/MZS0tP4tSD — Pointed Commentary (@RoyCalbeck) January 19, 2023

UPDATE: Flashback: What is, and what is not, a tank. “In part this is a response to my frustration – one shared by, it seems, quite a few people – at the continued inability for journalists in particular to correctly identify what is and is not a tank. But more importantly it provides an opportunity to discuss what tanks are and what they are for.” Note the many vehicles labeled “this is not a tank.”

Plus: “Now does it matter that the general public cannot tell the difference between a tank and an IFV? No, it probably doesn’t, to be honest. But it does matter that journalists covering wars and politicians making decisions about them also don’t seem to be able to, because it hints at a broader gap in the base of knowledge they are working with. ‘Bradley/BMP-3 isn’t a tank, but something else (an IFV) with a different function and purpose’ is a fairly entry-level piece of information about modern warfare.”