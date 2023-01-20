«
January 20, 2023

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Florida Legislature May Impose Penalties on Local Legislators Who Illegally Impose Gun Control Laws. Florida Supreme Court: “The constitution … confers exclusively upon the Legislature the power to abrogate common law and restrict local government power. . . . By enacting the Preemption Statute, the Legislature exercised its power to preempt the field of firearms and ammunition (subject to limited exceptions)…. The imposition of these civil statutory [penalty] actions for violations of the Preemption Statute does not violate governmental function immunity.”

We need more liability for government officials who seek to deprive citizens of their rights.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
