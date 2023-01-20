January 20, 2023

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Florida Legislature May Impose Penalties on Local Legislators Who Illegally Impose Gun Control Laws. Florida Supreme Court: “The constitution … confers exclusively upon the Legislature the power to abrogate common law and restrict local government power. . . . By enacting the Preemption Statute, the Legislature exercised its power to preempt the field of firearms and ammunition (subject to limited exceptions)…. The imposition of these civil statutory [penalty] actions for violations of the Preemption Statute does not violate governmental function immunity.”

We need more liability for government officials who seek to deprive citizens of their rights.