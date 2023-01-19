January 19, 2023

THE CDC IS AN INEPT, CORRUPT, TYRANNICAL ORGANIZATION THAT SHOULD BE DISBANDED, NOT GIVEN POWER TO CENSOR: And now the Facebook Files: CDC censored speech, quashed debate on COVID. “Who’s got $100 billion or so to buy out Mark Zuckerberg and get a peek under Meta’s hood? Reason Magazine certainly doesn’t, but it turns out that all Robby Soave needed was a lawsuit and a court order or two. Internal documents show that Facebook essentially allowed the CDC to dictate terms of discussion and debate on its platform relating to COVID-19 as part of its ‘fact-checking’ process.”

Note particularly the desire to shut down discussion of whether Covid-19 was “man made.”

Plus: “After the revelations in the Twitter Files, most of us assumed the worst about Facebook and censorship. Thanks to now-Senator and then-AG Eric Schmitt of Missouri, we now have the evidence that the government’s co-opting of social media platforms to conduct censorship campaigns was not limited to policing tweets. Now we need the Google Files to determine whether the federal government conducted a similar campaign against YouTube users as well, although at this point we can certainly assume it. But we shouldn’t have to assume it. The new Republican majority in the House has the authority to subpoena Google and Meta over any executive-branch activities used to censor free speech and quash debate. They need to use it ASAP to get to the bottom of this unconstitutional and frightening abuse of power and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”