January 19, 2023

JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S CAMPAIGN TO RUIN CANADA CONTINUES: Maximum two drinks a week, Canada guidance advises. “In Canada, it should be Dry January all year round, according to new national recommendations that say zero alcohol is the only risk-free approach. If you must drink at all, two drinks maximum each week is deemed low-risk by the government-backed guidance. The advice is a steep drop from the previous recommendation, published in 2011. Those guidelines allowed a maximum of 10 drinks a week for women and 15 drinks for men. . . . It’s still an open question whether Canadians – who love their beer almost as much as they love hockey – will be convinced to drink less because of this guidance.”