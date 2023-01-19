January 19, 2023

MORE FROM ARKANSAS LAW: Law professor amends complaint against UALR. “As part of his filing with the Claims Commission, Steinbuch notes prior complaints he’s made about the dean’s actions have been affirmed on two other occasions. Chancellor Christina Drale sided with Steinbuch in the instance of putting former President Bill Clinton’s name on a named professorship, and a university panel sided with him in a case where Steinbuch was told he couldn’t have guest lecturers for his classes when he observes Jewish holidays.”

They’ve been screwing with him for years and he’s demonstrating the chief power of a tenured professor regarding administrators: The power of someone you can’t get rid of to make your quality of life stink.