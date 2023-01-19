January 19, 2023

SUSTAINABILITY: Biden’s Proposal: Increase Debt By 57.8%.

If you scroll down to pages 142 and 143 of Biden’s proposal — its last two pages — you will discover Table S-10: “Federal Government Financing and Debt.”

This table tells a different story than Biden himself does.

It includes a subsection that carries the headline: “Debt Outstanding, End of Year.” It shows what the Biden administration predicts the total federal debt would be — under the terms of Biden’s budget proposal — at the end of each fiscal year through 2032.

At the end of fiscal 2021, it indicates, the total federal debt was $28.386 trillion. At the end of fiscal 2032, it predicts, the total federal debt will be $44.797 trillion.

That means that under Biden’s budget plan the federal debt would increase by $16.411 trillion — or 57.8% — in the 11 fiscal years from when he first took office in fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2032.

That is an average increase of $1.49 trillion per year.