January 16, 2023
YOU’LL OWN NOTHING, EAT BUGS, AND BE MISERABLE: Beetleburgers could soon reach mass production — helping to feed the world.
Related: As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies.
They really do want you to starve.
YOU’LL OWN NOTHING, EAT BUGS, AND BE MISERABLE: Beetleburgers could soon reach mass production — helping to feed the world.
Related: As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies.
They really do want you to starve.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.