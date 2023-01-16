«
January 16, 2023

YOU’LL OWN NOTHING, EAT BUGS, AND BE MISERABLE: Beetleburgers could soon reach mass production — helping to feed the world.

Related: As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies.

They really do want you to starve.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:42 pm
