A POST-DAVOS WORLD? Sign Me Up. “This wannabee gaggle of quasi-oligarchs and autocrat throne sniffers represents everything that is wrong with the human desire for control, power, and to crush the individual for fun and profit. They pretend to be the world government in waiting that no one asked for, no one wants, and trust me on this – no one wants to live under. Being unaccountable to the people is their ideal state.”

