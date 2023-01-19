January 19, 2023

“SPREADING MISINFORMATION” IS A CCP-LIKE PHRASE: Virginia Tech prof accuses student of spreading misinformation, threatens to delete discussion board posts.

Instead of providing an example of misinformation spread by Jones, Goldensher recommends a course on campus that focuses on the topic. The professor also shares that she has “a commitment to flagging” misinformation.

Jones then pushes back regarding the professor’s threat to remove posts from the discussion board.

“That really concerns me. It’s unconstitutional – plain, flat, simple – against Tinker v. Des Moines,” Jones said. “I’m really hoping that none of my posts ever get removed. That’s something that as a student I can’t tolerate.”

Jones continues by saying, “I’m not going to be limiting my speech. I’m not going to feel like I’m going to be undermined for my speech or mocked. I’m not going to be made a spectacle of in front of the class.”