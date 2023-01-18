«
January 18, 2023

FROM WHAT WE’VE SEEN IN RECENT YEARS, THE STRIKE SHOULD BE PERMANENT: University of Illinois at Chicago faculty on strike. And whatever they’re making they’re overpaid. Now if only the administrators would walk out, too.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
