January 18, 2023
FROM WHAT WE’VE SEEN IN RECENT YEARS, THE STRIKE SHOULD BE PERMANENT: University of Illinois at Chicago faculty on strike. And whatever they’re making they’re overpaid. Now if only the administrators would walk out, too.
