January 18, 2023

CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: The UAE Has Donated Millions to the Atlantic Council. They Just Got a Glowing Op-Ed From the Think Tank’s Chief. “Fred Kempe did not disclose millions in Emirati funding in gushing article.”

