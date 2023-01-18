January 18, 2023
CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: The UAE Has Donated Millions to the Atlantic Council. They Just Got a Glowing Op-Ed From the Think Tank’s Chief. “Fred Kempe did not disclose millions in Emirati funding in gushing article.”
