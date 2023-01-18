January 18, 2023

BOB MCMANUS: Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams? “Once upon a time, a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis?”

Hey, it’s not like they work for you, you’re just the chumps who keep them in power.