January 17, 2023

GOOD: German police clear out environmental protesters including Greta Thunberg. “Of course it’s no secret why the Green party changed its tune on Lützerath as well as other issues. Russia has pulled the rug out from under the Germany economy by shutting off the gas supply last year. Germany has been forced to look for other supplies of energy which led to the Greens reversing course on nuclear energy and the expanded use of coal. In short, the Green party has accommodated reality and the protesters have not. . . . So the two year occupation ends in a total loss for the environmentalists who were betrayed by their own party.”

Like I said, good. They’re enemies of civilization.