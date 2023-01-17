January 17, 2023
THERE’S NO MORE ROOM FOR INVADERS ANYWHERE: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says There’s No More Room for Migrants in the City, Demands Biden Do Something.
If NYC can’t afford it, why do they think the little border towns can?
