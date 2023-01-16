January 16, 2023

OOPS: WaPo Columnist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal. “Joe Biden’s classified document scandal continues to rage, with legions of liberal pundits, legal scholars, and congressional Democrats making the most predictable and irrelevant excuses for why an aging, dementia-ridden old man can keep state secrets unsecured in his garage. Biden got busted for having classified materials at multiple locations, including his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. Liberal America just got slapped in the face; the moral grandstanding that was pervasive and incessant after the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last summer is now looking increasingly ridiculous. . . . The Left has no defense, so they’re going with their go-to line: it’s okay when we do it because we’re Democrats. That’s what Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart said on PBS Newshour, saying the Trump and Biden classified documents scandals are different because—in his eyes—they just are. Well, that settles it.”