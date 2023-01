WELL, GOOD: Ten-minute scan enables detection and cure of the most common cause of high blood pressure. “For the study, 128 people were scanned after doctors found that their hypertension (high blood pressure) was caused by the steroid hormone aldosterone. The scan found that in two thirds of patients with elevated aldosterone secretion, the hormone originated from a benign nodule in just one of the adrenal glands, which could be safely removed.”