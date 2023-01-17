January 17, 2023

THE PUBLIC HAS DIFFERENT PRIORITIES THAN ITS MASTERS: Most aren’t sold Martin Luther King Jr holiday is important.

Just 34% told the Rasmussen Reports survey team that it is “most important.” Another 13% called it the “least important” federal holiday. And the bulk, 48%, said its importance is “somewhere in between.”

But the results also suggested that how the nation feels about the importance of the day should not detract from how they view the man most famous for his nonviolent demonstrations for civil and black rights before he was assassinated in 1968.

The polling outfit said 83% of voters have a favorable opinion of King, including 50% who have a very favorable opinion.

And a growing number of people believe his call for unity and equal opportunity has been met.