MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Get Woke, Go Broke: How Higher Ed’s Push for “Equity” is Backfiring, Hard. “Far be it from me to criticize hiring people based on their ability to do the job instead of the polish of their résumés, but this is a huge departure from the past, and it spells bad news for the people who’ve been selling the polish. If employees are no longer hired based on credentials, the market for credentials is going to head south.”