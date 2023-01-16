January 16, 2023

HE’S SUCH A PUTZ: As a senator, Joe Biden helped kill President Jimmy Carter’s CIA director nominee because he allegedly mishandled classified materials.

Biden assured Sorensen that he would help guide him through the process. As Sorensen recalled, Biden had led him to believe that he had the senator’s “enthusiastic” support, telling him that he was “the best appointment Carter has made.”

When Sorensen came under attack from Republicans, though, Biden shifted his position and went out of his way to dig up an episode from Sorenson’s past that would serve as a red flag against his confirmation.