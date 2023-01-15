January 15, 2023

JEFF GOLDSTEIN: Green Eggs and Hamfisted: Public intellectualism once involved a degree of humility. Now it is too often hubris all the way down. “If you haven’t yet encountered it, here’s the new orthodoxy on vaccine hesitancy from self-styled public intellectuals Sam Harris and Scott Adams (paraphrased): the science as it unfolded suggested that the vaccine hesitant had no valid rational basis for that hesitancy; while those who promoted mandates were wrong only accidentally, given that they were basing their position on the science as it had been reported to them by those most credentialed to do so.”