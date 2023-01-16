January 16, 2023

SPOILER: THEY WILL. Andrew McCabe Calls on Biden’s DOJ to Obstruct GOP’s Classified Documents Probe.

On Friday afternoon, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) announced an investigation into Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, some of which were labeled top secret. Andrew McCabe, the disgraced former FBI deputy director and current CNN senior law enforcement analyst, promptly urged the Biden Justice Department to obstruct that investigation.

“Chairman Jim Jordan announced this House Judiciary Committee investigation into the DOJ actions related to the President’s handling of the classified documents today,” explained CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Friday night. “How much does that impact the DOJ ongoing investigation?”

“I certainly would advise them — if they were willing to listen to my advice — I would advise them to take a very hard line against that,” McCabe said. “There is a clear precedent here of not sharing information from an ongoing criminal investigation with Congress. And I think the DOJ is in a very strong position to resist on those grounds.”