January 13, 2023

VICTORIA TAFT: Should Someone This Dumb Be the Special Counsel Investigating Biden’s Stolen Classified Documents Scandal? “Robert Hur is the man who served as the DOJ point man to Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation looking into Donald Trump’s alleged side hustle as a Russian secret agent — Double 45.”

The real purpose of the special counsel, as Larry O’Connor noted on yesterday’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live chat, is to let Democrats accuse congressional Republicans of “interfering with the investigation” when they issue their own subpoenas and question their own witnesses.