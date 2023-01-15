January 15, 2023

OVER AT MY NEW SUBSTACK, I talk with David Bernstein about America’s idiotic racial classification system, “We have already reached a point where a majority of the population can qualify as owners of ‘minority business enterprise’ eligible for preferences in federal and state contracts. . . . Within a generation, something like eighty percent of the population will be eligible.”

As we discuss,this is particularly relevant as the Supreme Court prepares to rule on affirmative action in higher education. I hope they’re reading Bernstein’s book.

If you like it, please subscribe!