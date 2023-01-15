January 15, 2023

COMER DEMANDS VISITOR LOGS FOR BIDEN’S DELAWARE HOME: House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is demanding that the visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence be made public.

That log is vital to gaining an understanding of who may have had access to the dozens of classified documents found thus far, and because Hunter Biden, the Chief Executive’s son, who has extensive financial links to the Chinese Communist Party, claimed the residence as his own while reportedly paying $50,000 a month in rent.

Comer is also demanding that the committee be given all documents related to the presence of classified documents at that location and the PennBiden Center. A Special Counsel was appointed last week by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the situation.