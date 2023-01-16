«
»

January 16, 2023

JOEL KOTKIN ON CALIFORNIA’S BUDGET CRISIS:

Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.

There already is a recession. Notably, Texas and Florida are in surplus. So is Tennessee.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.