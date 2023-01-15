January 15, 2023
THE ANTI-GUN ATTITUDE IS MORE RELIGIOUS THAN THE REVERSE:
It’s interesting that Auster is writing about death by gunshot when it was so recently — just last year — that his 10-month-old granddaughter died from drugs and his 44-year-old son was arrested for that death and then died from a drug overdose.
And it’s interesting that he disparages the religion-like attitude toward rights, when “He has described right-wing Republicans as ‘jihadists.'” That blithe injection of religion appears in the above-linked Wikipedia bio. And it makes me wonder, given the quote at the top of this post, if he’d call the Black Panthers “jihadists.”
Of course not, that would be bigoted.