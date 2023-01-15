«
January 15, 2023

WHAT ARE THE ODDS: Gambling isn’t my thing, but if it’s yours and you want to put some cash on where the next batch of Joe Biden’s classified documents are found, this site is taking bets, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 9:30 am
