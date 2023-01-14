«
January 14, 2023

THE NEW SPACE RACE: Space Force weighing new approach for selecting national security launch providers.. “An option under consideration for NSSL Phase 3 is to create ‘on ramps’ to allow emerging launch providers to compete.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 pm
