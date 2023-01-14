«
January 14, 2023

WELL, ALSO BECAUSE THEY’RE BEING BRIBED BY THE CHINESE: Progressives don’t want to address the threat of China because of racism.

Actually, pretty sure the bribery is the reason, and the racism talk is the excuse.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
