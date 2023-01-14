January 14, 2023

THAT’S OKAY, THAT ISN’T WHY HE WANTS TO DO IT: Biden has no legal or scientific case to steal your gas stove.

Flashback:

I can’t help but feel that the oppression of the masses wasn’t so much a bug as a feature to them.

Making the common people’s lives worse seems to be a steady theme in elite proposals for social change: Less policing making crime worse, less energy consumption for the hoi polloi – but never the jet-setting elites – demands to eat less meat, travel less, live in smaller homes, swap cars for public transit, submit to social media censorship, etc., etc. If it will worsen ordinary folks’ lot, it’s probably on the agenda.

Why the political class feels this way is a question for another column, but look at what they’ve done over the past few years and ask yourself: If they hated us, what would they do differently?