January 14, 2023

HE’S SO AWFUL: Watchdog: Buttigieg refused meetings with Democrats and Republicans during paternity leave. “Let’s be honest. Buttigieg failed up into his current position. He was a failed mayor of a small city in the Midwest, unable to keep the potholes filled. From there he ran for president and failed to secure his party’s nomination. As a consolation prize for endorsing Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, he was nominated as Secretary of Transportation. He wasn’t qualified for the job but he checked an important identity box for Democrats and Biden owed him after his endorsement, so Pete got the job.”

Luckily we haven’t had any transportation problems in the last couple of . . . never mind.