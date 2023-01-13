January 13, 2023

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Of course: Three high schools in Loudoun County also failed to notify students of their Merit Awards.

You want to live in an area with the “best” public schools, but nowadays those schools are so woke that they sabotage your kids’ college chances in the name of “equity.” And then, even if those schools get your kid into a prestigious college, employers won’t want to know about it, also in the name of equity? And diversity consultants say to hire people without degrees anyway to promote diversity.

What a strange game. The only way to win is not to play.