January 12, 2023

BALDILOCKS ON THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: Watching the Wicked Prosper. “These documents and all the others are from Biden’s time as vice-president – which means that, unlike Trump, Biden had no constitutional authority at that time to declassify said documents, much less toss them in a cardboard box next to his old-man car. However, we all know that Biden will not pay any legal penalty for this, just like Hillary Clinton paid no penalty for storing classified information in an unsecured server at her home. Meanwhile many to most Americans – like me – can barely pay their rent/mortgage, put gasoline in their vehicles, or buy food. Oh, yes, and there’s the IRS waiting to insert its tentacles into those of us who are not part of the nomenklatura.”