«

January 11, 2023

THE CONTINUING CRISIS: White House Extends COVID Public Health Emergency.

We should have a rule that during any declared emergency, all federal salaries are reduced by 10% for the duration. There will never be another.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:15 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.