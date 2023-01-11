January 11, 2023

IF SANTOS SHOULD RESIGN, SHOULDN’T THE WASHINGTON POST AT LEAST APOLOGIZE? The Mainstream Media is working up a frenzy demanding the resignation of newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) for misrepresenting, or to put it less delicately, lying, about the past.

So, I ask in my latest PJ Media column, now that six academic data wonks analyzed the evidence and concluded the Russian campaign to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election was an abject failure, shouldn’t the Post, which got a Pulitzer for its Russiagate coverage, and all the rest of the Mainstream Media that inflicted years of Russiagate-based lies on the American public, return the awards and apologize to America?