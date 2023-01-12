January 12, 2023

DOG WARNS PREGNANT WOMAN OF PREGNANCY PROBLEMS. “After sniffing intently at Brittany’s belly, Charlie paws at her foot and calf until finally nudging his way under her leg, elevating it. When Brittany puts her foot back flat on the floor, the pup repeats the motion, wedging himself under her leg to prop it back up again. Spurred by Charlie’s unusual behavior, Brittany made an urgent doctor’s appointment — where it was discovered that her dog’s medical instincts were right on the money.”